Iworiso-Markson to Aspirants: Play By The Rules, Election Is Not A War

By Ignatius Okpara

….attributes success of Restoration Government to leadership of Gov. Dickson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government on Wednesday said it will work with security agencies to ensure that the state remains safe and peaceful throughout the electioneering period.

It therefore appealed to all aspirants not to hit up the polity with unnecessary political activities but to play by the rules of the game.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson stated this during a live online interview programme, “Knowing Bayelsa”.

The programme which is one of the novelty of the Bayelsa New Media has been generating massive reactions and followership since it commenced this week.

Iworiso-Markson while commending the Bayelsa New Media team for the initiative said the state has been peaceful and it will be a sad commentary if as a result of political activities, the existing peace is disrupted.

While given an overview of the Restoration Government’s performance in the last six years, he said it is not in doubt that it has made remarkable achievements in virtually all the sectors.

He attributed the success story of the government to the quality leadership on display by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, noting that the governor came prepared to deliver the goods to Bayelsans.

According to him, “after six years, the footprints are there for all to see. We have made sustained progress to change the narrative of the state from how and when we met it. There is no doubt that we will be leaving a lasting legacy that is impressionable.

“Let me say here that this is because of the kind of leadership we have in Governor Seriake Dickson. A man who is so passionate about development, so concerned about the lives of his people and with the right capacity to make things work. I am very humbled to have been working with him in the last six years”.

The Information Commissioner promised that most of the ongoing projects in the state will be completed by the Restoration Government and the rest would be almost at finishing stages before the end of the administration.

“We will ensure the completion of projects like the Sagbama/Ekeremor road, of course you know that the airport is almost complete and ready for inauguration. The projects we can’t complete definitely the next government will take it up from there but they will be at advanced stage”.

On the 1,000 employment opportunity recently created by Gov. Dickson, Iworiso-Markson said more of such opportunities will be created after the first phase.

He advised those who have been shortlisted for the examination to do their best to ensure they come out tops and be among the 1,000 to be finally selected.

The government spokesman maintained that the recruitment process has been very transperent and the recent launching of the website by the State Civil Service Commission gave it more credibility.

He also pointed out that the government has created limitless opportunities for youths of the state as part of deliberate effort to engage them meaningfully and keep them away from social vices but urged them to be more innovative.

“These days it is not strange to see people earn fat salaries because of their ideas and innovations. So it is time for youths of Bayelsa to think and create things that will bring financial prosperity for them. There are people whose ideas have made them very rich. The Bill Gates and Mark Zukerberg of this world.

“Look at Uber for example it is someone that started it. We don’t have that kind of thing in Bayelsa. So starting something similar here can change the story of someone. Some people have 3 cars wasting away in their garage, if you put that to use, you will see the returns. So things like that are what our youths should think towards” he said.

Please follow and like us: