2023: Leave Peter Obi Alone, Ezekwesili Slams Atiku, Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has berated the duo of the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, adding that both of them are obsessed with Peter Obi, the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate.

Ezekwesili’s statement was disclosed in a post via her verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, January 25, 2022 as she described both the PDP and APC as “siamese twins of bad governance”.

She said: “The Chinese saying “What you are doing is so loud that I cannot hear what you are saying” is what comes to mind every time I see members of the Siamese Twins Of Bad Governance obsessing over the Presidential Candidate of Labor Party whom they say cannot win. Leave him naa.”

She also advised Atiku and Tinubu to leave Obi alone since they said he couldn’t win.