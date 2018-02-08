W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Iyanya Leaves Mavin Records

Posted by Entertainment, Entertainment Thursday, February 8th, 2018

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former winner of Project Fame and Nigerian Singer, Iyanya Mbuk has confirmed his exit from the popular Mavin Records.

Iyanya made the confirmation Wednesday during an interview on Lagos based Radio Station, Beat FM and monitored by AFRICAN EXAMINER.

He disclosed that he has signed with another company, Temple Music.

While revealing his switch to another firm, the musician clarified that his exit from Don Jazzy owned Marvin label was not a beef, saying he had stayed with the organization, but now, ”it was time to move on”.

“I’m now signed to Temple Music but I’m a Mavin for life” Iyanya confirmed.

It would be recalled that Iyanya joined Mavin in October 2016.

 

