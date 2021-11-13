Group Sets To Prepare, Promote Young Credible Candidates For 2023 Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non – partisan political group under the platform of power shift 2023 movement, Championing youth participation in Nigerian politics, has said it will uplift and promote young political candidates less than 45 years of age ,come 2023 general Election in the country.

Convener of the movement, Mr Nonso Nnamani, disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu at the unveiling of the new national movement.

He said the organization is birth with a view to improving the lots of youths in the nation’s electoral space.

According to him, it was time to think and act differently; “as poverty and chaos are man-made, but through human action and ingenuity we can surmount all these challenges.

He noted that Enugu State’s population and Nigeria at large are young and fast-growing.

“Our nation’s demography is predominantly young, ages below 35 making nearly 70 per cent of the population.

“Nigerian youths are vibrant, capable and competent to take over leadership positions and help create a more viable, prosperous and secure socio-economic environment for the state and nation at large.

“This has been proven in other sectors outside politics.

“As 2023 election draws closer, we call on our leaders, different institutions, political parties and all stakeholders to look towards young, competent and credible candidates that will pilot our affairs as a nation.

He added that “We believe young people could be engaged not just by listening and giving them a voice, but also giving them a chance to do things differently.

“Like I said earlier, to ensure effective representation, we need young people about the age of 45 years and younger to participate in the political space as president, governors, senators, reps, house of assembly members and other various political positions.

“This is not something new, countries like Canada and France just to mention a few ,have over the years proven that engaging the younger generation in government aids productivity, innovation and economic growth.

“Let’s not get it wrong, the problem in Nigeria is not age or gender. But the truth still holds that we are not fully harnessing the energy, strength and innovative minds of youths that can help move us further and faster as a nation.

“We also want to use this opportunity to encourage young people not to lose hope in Nigeria but rather to prepare for leadership positions.

He explained that “ENDSARS movement has come and gone, we have our gains and we’ve learnt our lessons. Change requires more than just protests and anger.

“It must be organized around sustainable ideas and ideals” Nnamani stated

He however, urged all youths to channel their enormous energy and mental strength into the political space, adding that this would lead to more engagement and participation producing more sustainable results and political seats for youths.

The Convener further noted that Nigerian youths have the platforms, the numbers and the influence to move any political position to any desired position, adding that the 2023 election will carry historic consequences and “there is no better time to act than now.

“Power shift movement aims to achieve great public and political impact necessary to facilitate and accelerate the transformation and growth of Nigeria through raising and maintaining a powerful network of leaders who through creative leadership, will offer solutions to Nigeria’s overwhelming problems.

“In the coming days, we shall be activating our networks in the 36 states of the federation, the FCT and Nigerians in the Diaspora” he hinted .























