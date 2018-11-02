Journalist Commits Suicide By Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A reporter with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) has jumped into Lagos Lagoon.

Later in the morning Friday, the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) posted on its Facebook wall that a man has jumped into the Lagoon and its men with the support of the marine policemen have discovered the person dead and deposited the corpse at the Ebute Ero Lagos Island police station.

In the afternoon, further details confirmed that the victim was a staff of FRCN. He was said to be in a vehicle conveying him and some of his colleagues to work.

At a point, the late journalist reportedly requested that the bus should stop, so as to alight and ease himself. But contrary to this, the reporter climbed the bridge railing and dived into the Lagoon.

In the evening of March 20, 2017, a similar incident occurred when a medical Doctor simply identified as Dr. Orji jumped into the same Lagoon. The incident was attributed to distress.

Please follow and like us: