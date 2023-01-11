Governor Adeleke Inaugurates ad-hoc Committee To Review Establishment of Ilesa Varsity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun inaugurated an 11-man ad hoc committee on Tuesday in Osogbo to review the establishment of Ilesa University by his predecessor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola.

Former Gov. Oyetola announced the upgrading of the state’s College of Education, Ilesa, to a full-fledged university on March 31, and signed the bill upgrading it to a university into law on Sept. 27, 2022.

Oyetola left office on Nov. 26, 2022

Gov. Adeleke said the committee inaugurated on Tuesday would review and assess funding requirements for the eventual take-off of the university.

He said the committee would ensure modalities for phased implementation, such that faculties and courses of study would be matched with funding requirements of each phase.

The governor said he was worried about the politicisation of the project and that Oyetola avoided due diligence and comprehensive project report on the university.

He said the committee would also engage all relevant stakeholders including the host community, the alumni association of the College of Education, and trade unions, among others to harmonise their positions and establish the way forward.

“My first conviction is that Ilesa indeed deserves a university, considering the achievements of Ijesa people at home and abroad.

“I was, however, worried about the politicisation of the project. The last administration avoided due diligence and comprehensive project report.

“Instead, it opted for political action on a subject that demands thorough planning, covering financial and academic forecasts and provisions.

“This administration is, however, committed to doing the right thing. The ultimate goal is to ensure that the interest of Ijesaland is adequately protected and satisfied.

“My desire is to have in place a University of Ilesa that will be sustainable; a university that will be one of the best in the country.

“I consequently urge this committee to take this assignment as a sacred responsibility.

“The issue at hand touches the heart and soul of our people. You are therefore, expected to bring your wealth of experience to bear on the discharge of this historic task.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will submit a report that will provide a road map for a great University of Ilesa,’’ Gov. Adeleke said.

He gave the committee six weeks to conclude its findings.

The committee has Prof. Asaolu Taiwo of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun as its chairman.

Members are Prof. Oyesoji Aremu, Prof. Lukman Jumoda, Prof. David Oladeji, Prof. Dayo Akintayo, Prof. Adefunke, Dr Mutalib Akanmu, and Mr Bamidele Salam.

Others are Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning; Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Justice. (NAN)