JUST IN: Delta SSG, Information Commissioner Test Positive For COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Secretary to Delta state Government, (SSG) Mr. Chiedu Ebie and the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, have both tested positive for the deadly covid-19.

Confirming the development on its official Twitter page Sunday, the state government, said they have been moved to the isolation center for appropriate medical action.

It equally confirmed that the state recorded 83 new cases of the disease on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases recorded so far in the state to 501 with 19 deaths.

