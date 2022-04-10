ESUT To Partner Private Sector In Boosting Institute For Peace, Conflict, Development Studies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), says plans are afoot to partner the private sector organizations in boosting operations of the Institute for peace, Conflict and Development Studies (IPCDS) domiciled in the school.

It posited that no nation, whether developed or developing such as Nigeria can record any meaningful feat in an atmosphere of crisis and Insecurity as presently being witnessed in Nigeria.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University, professor Aloysius Okolie, stated this Weekend while speaking in Enugu during the Orientation exercise for the 2021/2022 Academic Session of new Course participants/ Students of the IPCDS.

The newly appointed VC, who applauded the Director of the Institute, professor Felix Asogwa, on the manner he has been piloting affairs of the Centre since inception, also expressed dissatisfaction on the issue of inconsistency in organizing convocations in the University.

Professor Okolie, disclosed that (ESUT)under his watch would soon embarked on aggressive marketing of IPCD$ as well as seek partnership with the private sector with a view to strengthening its operations.

The (VC), who equally advised the students, including post graduate to brace up to the challenges and take their studies very seriously, warned that henceforth, his administration will not sign the certificates of students with less than 75 percent attendance.

Our Correspondent reports that before the remark of the Vice Chancellor, the Administration officer of the institute, Mr. Chiedozie Nwafor, had read out to the Students the history and information about the Institute which commenced operation in 2019.

Professor Okolie, also hinted that henceforth, all the activities of IPCDS, departments, Directorate, among others, must be uploaded to enable the world know about the university and what it offers.

He expressed dismay that ESUT, held its last convocation in 2017, leading to present back log of unsigned Certificates numbering over 20, 000, assuring that he would work hard and ensure that the narrative changes, but in terms of holding regular convocations when a new Chancellor is appointed.

Earlier, in his speech, Director of the Institute Professor Felix Asogwa had promised the students that the institute will do its best to ensure that committed students graduate in specified Nigeria University Commission (NUC) record time of Master Degrees,18 months and PhD, 3 years respectively.

He informed the students that the school started in Accra Ghana, via the initiative of the West African Network for peace building (WANEP), a leading regional peace building organization founded in 1988 in response to Civil wars that plagued West Africa in the 1990s.

The Director, said though other universities in South East Nigeria and elsewhere had struggled to host the regional institute, but ESUTH was lucky to be awarded the host school.

According to professor Asogwa, PCDS of ESUT is a multi – disciplinary, research based establishment designed for capacity building for those involved in peace building and development.

The Director noted that as a multi- disciplinary field of study and practice, it stands to serve Nigeria and Africa by equipping practitioners, scholars, students and Stakeholders with requisite intellectual and research skills.

Professor added that fundamentally, the institute offers Msc Degree in peace and conflict Studies, Msc in peace and conflict Management (MPCM), Executive as well as Doctor of Philosophy PhD in in peace and conflict Studies.

He further informed the students that peace is so important in every human endeavor and reminded them that having gained admission into the institute, they have joined promoters of peace and development, stressing that the institute has many professors and qualified lecturers.

The Director however, urged Nigerians to always use dialogue and other peaceful means to resolve conflicts for development to strive in all spheres of human endeavors.