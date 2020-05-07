Kano Commissioner, Sacked for Mocking Abba Kyari’s Death, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sacked Kano Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Muazu Magaji, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He was sacked on April 18 by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for mocking late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari who recently died of coronavirus.

Magaji declared his health status in a Facebook post on Thursday.

He wrote:

“Dear all, I do truly apologize to you not getting across to me on phone or messages.

“I have been indisposed due to ongoing health challenges some of us going through in Kano. In Sha Allah it will be well.

“This morning my NCDC test is out. I have been confirmed COVID-19 positive and have been moved to one of the state facilities… pray for us.”