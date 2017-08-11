Kenya Opposition claims Victory in Presidential Election as Electoral Commission Kicks

Kenya’s electoral commission has warned the opposition that its claims of victory for its presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, could be deemed illegal.

The opposition has published its own figures, putting Mr Odinga ahead of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This contrasts with provisional electronic results giving Mr Kenyatta a clear lead in Tuesday’s poll.

Electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati told the BBC it was the only body legally allowed to count votes.

He accused the opposition coalition of basic mathematical errors.

International observers have described the election as free and fair.

However, many fear a repeat of the violence after the disputed election 10 years ago when more than 1,100 Kenyans died and 600,000 were displaced.

