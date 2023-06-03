Nigerians React As Animal Rights Activist Slams Chef Hilda Baci For Eating Dog Meat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The viral video of animal rights activist, Jackie Idimogu, chastising celebrity chef, Hilda Idimogu, for eating dog meat has sparked social media reactions.



The African Examiner recalls that Hilda Baci recently broke the world record for her longest cooking marathon.



The chef was also invited to the inauguration of Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, on Monday.



During her stay in the state, Baci uploaded a video on her social media handles of her and popular influencer, Enioluwa having a nice time with various dishes of Akwa Ibom including dog meat.



Jackie, reacting to this development in a video that has since gone viral, stated that she is disappointed with the action of the celebrity chef.



She said: “I’m so livid right now. During the cook-a-Thon, members of the My Dog and I group wore their shirts to go and support Hilda.

“Imagine my surprise scrolling through Instagram, and then I see on a news blog that this same Hilda posted that she is eating a dog with Eniola.

“I’m disappointed in Eniola because you are supposedly the president of Gen Z. He insisted he did not eat the dog, but I will never be found on a table where dog meat is being served.

“Hilda in her wisdom, thought the best thing for her to do after the world celebrated Nigeria through her relentlessness.

“And now that the torchlight of the world is on Nigeria through you, you decide that what you want to show the world is that Nigerians are dog eaters?

“No, I’m making this video to refute the fact that Nigerians are not dog eaters.”



This development has sparked debate among some netizens as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging scheme to air their views. To some, the chef, should forget about getting the Guinness recognition as one who has the world record for longest cooking maranthon while some were of the view that the chef did nothing wrong in eating dog meat as it is a Nigerian delicacy and also fishes, cows are also slaughtered and eaten too. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@Qriscero writes: “It is wise to be sensitive to, or at least neutral, on a volatile global issue like animal cruelty when you have global ambitions. Announcing to the world that you cook and eat dogs is not the best message for an aspiring international chef to broadcast to the world.”

@_kingsleyandrew writes: “So what happens to the chickens, the cows and the goats even the pigs that you’ve been eating.. ? And what’s all this madness about sef… If you have an animal and you choose to take it as a pet good for you. Leave others alone to what they like with it. Inukwa!!”

@Qriscero writes: “If you ever earn a reputation worth protecting on a global scale, you may understand the supreme importance of steering your brand clear of reputation-tarnishing or needless controversy. Until then.”



Olakings. writes: “Is it today that tye global people she’s having reputation with knows that some part of Nigeria eats dogs ? I don’t get it.. even the Hausa’s too eat dogs. If she acclaiming that we shouldn’t eat dogs what about the goats and the chickens, the cows and the turkeys? Make she rest!”

@NsDrax writes: “But you people eat cows and fish and even chicken ain’t those animals too people just wake up one day and start condemning someone for their own choice of food if you don’t want to eat dog is fine don’t and let people who do eat in peace.”

@Son_of_okoh writes: “But eating cow meat , goat meat , chicken is not an offense na dog meat be the biggest crime.”

@EziokwuBuNdu16 writes: “Hilda should just forget about the award. It’s over.”

@ObideyiEmmy1 writes: “leave international sensation alone different country with different cultures and different norms and also rules since eating a dog is not illegal in the country leave the girl alone let get enjoy her life so if one person come out now to claim he or she is the president of cow.”



@gbengaAjeh writes: “Hypocrisy everywhere . Thunder fire anyone wey chop chicken, cow and goat but calling dog eaters out. I’m not a dog eater but well don’t criticize other people who does!”