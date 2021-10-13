W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

22 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In EFCC Dragnet

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, October 13th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command, have arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogbomoso area of Oyo State.

The statement was signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

African Examiner reports that the agency arrested  22 suspects on Tuesday in Ogbomoso.

Uwujaren said that they were apprehended during an operation at their hideout in Ogbomoso, based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.



He said that five cars, several mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating documents were recovered from them at the point of their arrest.

The agency’s spokesman said that 20 of the 22 suspects had been indicted after investigation.

Uwujaren said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=69150

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us