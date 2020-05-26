Kenya’s Deputy President Denies Donating ‘Contaminated’ Food

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Concerning report that scores of people are in a hospitals after eating the food Kenya’s Deputy President, William Ruto, donated in bags, he has come out to deny the speculation that he gave “contaminated food”.

Mr Ruto denied any involvement in distributing the food, blaming the incident on “political thuggery”.

“Reports from locals indicate that the strange food donations in question were hurriedly thrown from moving vehicles to unsuspecting public with fake branding, that is not from the foundation,” a statement from his spokesperson said.

Some residents are reported to have returned the food parcels to local administrators, according to media reports. Each bag contained a packet of maize flour, cooking oil and tea leaves among other essentials.

The African Examiner reports that Kenyan politicians have been distributing food to people whose earnings have been hard-hit by coronavirus containment measures.