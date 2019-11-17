Kogi Election: Minister of State FCT Wins Polling Unit, Ward for APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has delivered both her ward and polling unit to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the official results announced by the Independent National electoral commission, (INEC) at the minister’s Yagba polling unit, APC scored 350 votes, PDP 62 votes in the governorship election while in the Senate rerun APC polled 480 to PDP 53 votes.

Meanwhile, in the Minster’s Kakanda ward in the governorship election APC scored 5,631votes while PDP garnered 1,109 votes.

In the Senate, APC recoded a total of 4,907 votes while PDP scored 2,013 votes.

After casting her votes, the minister expressed confidence that her party APC will win both the governorship and Senate election even as she called on all stakeholders to eschew violence and embrace peace during and after the election.

