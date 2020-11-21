I Won’t Join Political Enemies To Bring Down Tinubu –Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, says he won’t join political enemies to shoot down the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because of his role as the greatest builder of men in Yoruba land and in Nigeria.

Fayose disclosed this in Ado Ekiti while speaking with journalists as part of events to mark his 6oth birthday.

Fayose stated that although he doesn’t hold brief for Tinubu who is the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, people should however learn how to applaud those who had done well irrespective of political differences

Speaking on the frosty relationship with Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde and Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, the former Ekiti governor stated that there is no issue and that whatever happened between them was in the past and it would be resolved in the interest of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose, who spoke on the recent defection of the Ebonyi State Governor to the APC, stated that he would never defect like those politicians that lack political ideology, describing those indulging in such act as “political robbers”.

Fayose said: “I am not championing the course of Tinubu, I am not in the position to do that, but there is no denying the fact that Tinubu is a prominent Yoruba leader, whether in APC or in PDP. There is no gainsaying that fact. Fayose is a prominent son of Yoruba nation. Governors Nyesom Wike , Ifeanyi Okowa, Okezie Ikpeazu, are prominent sons of southern Nigeria.

“What I am trying to say is that, we can’t hide their identities and goodwill for political reasons. We can’t deny their contributions. Other leaders from the North like Ahmadu Bello Sardauna, they made different impacts not necessarily like Awolowo. So, Tinubu has paid his dues. I have paid my dues, Okowa has paid his dues, Wike has paid his dues, we need to acknowledge them.

“The late Balarabe Musa, who was a leader of note and repute, cannot be forgotten in history. For me, Tinubu, has paid his dues, I stand by that. I have not seen Tinubu after the Ekiti election by any means, we haven’t even met at a function or saw him passed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with me on the death of my sister, does it mean we are on the same page politically? No. I will not sit down in any corner to shoot down Tinubu. I am not a member of APC and I will never be. But I supported Governor Fayemi to be governor by Tinubu’s influence at a time.”

The former governor also stated that in spite of the issues the PDP is facing, he wont defect like some leaders of the party had done.

He said: “If we are fighting in PDP, let us fight it inside PDP. People who have been jumping ship are armed robbers. They are being driven by greed and inordinate ambition.

“These are indications of the type of leaders we have in our country who are without ideology. They go for only what they feel would benefit them.”

