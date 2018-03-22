Kwara Government to Construct 387km Rural Roads

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kwara State Government has partnered with World Bank to construct 387 km rural roads across the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to Kwara State Governor on Media and Communications, Dr Muideen Akorede disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin.

Akorede said the roads construction is under the Rural Agriculture Marketing Programme (RAMP) would boost agriculture production and facilitate rural development.

He noted that the roads construction will enable farmers have easy access to market, prevent wastage of farm produces and attract more people to the rural communities.

He revealed that the Kwara State government will release details of the programme soon, stating that people in the rural areas should expect unprecedented roads construction starting from May or June this year.

The Governor’s spokesman said Governor AbdulFatah Ahmed led administration is committed towards empowering youths through Agriculture in order to fast track diversification of the state’s economic.

He stated that the RAMP would cut across the three senatorial districts in Kwara State, stressing that only rural communities will benefit from the road projects.

