Tinubu Appoints Former NYSC D-G, Others To Tackle Social Vices

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students Engagement, Hon. Sunday Asefon,

has announced the formation of a special committee on campaign against social vices in tertiary institutions.

This he said was a decisive step to address the growing concern of social vices plaguing tertiary institutions across the country.

Asefon disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime, sexual harassment, and academic dishonesty among others are some of the social vices which hinder academic performance and personal development of students.

Asefon added that these vices didn’t not only hinder academic performance but also threatened the overall safety and well-being of students thereby casting a shadow over the vibrant environment of tertiary institutions.

“The formation of the special committee underscores a significant commitment of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu to safeguard the future of Nigerian students.

“And also the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach in tackling the menace of social vices in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions,” he said.

Asefon said that the committee was drawn from various stakeholders, renowned educationists, students activists, and patriotic leaders among others.

He listed the newly formed special committee for the Eradication of Social Vices in Tertiary Institutions (SESV-TI) as Maj.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure (rtd), former Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Nigeria Army University Biu, as the Chairman.

Others are, Maxwell Okoye as Secretary, while prominent figures include Prof. Jerry Ugokwe, a Professor of Legislative Studies, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, former Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives.

Also in the list are former Governor of Adamawa State, Bala Ngilari, former FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramat Tijjani, the Archbishop of the African Church Abuja, Bishop Peter Ogunmuyiwa.

Dr Abubakar Rimi Jnr, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, Amb. Timothy Nwachukwu, Mr Ismail Lawanson, Mr Tayyiba Abdulrazak and representatives of security agencies were also members .

Asefon said the mandate of the committee was to develop and implement comprehensive awareness campaigns, educate students about the dangers of social vices and promote positive values.

He added that the committee would also collaborate with tertiary institution’s administrators to strengthen security measures and implement stricter disciplinary codes.

(NAN)





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



