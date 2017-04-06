Mild Drama At Anambra Assembly as Female Speaker Vanishes With Mace to Avert Impeachment

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was confusion at the Anambra State House of Assembly Thursday over move by some aggrieved members to impeach its speaker, Mrs. Rita Maduagwu.

However, a mild drama ensued as the embattled Speaker, who sensed the looming danger,quickly took the mace, the symbol of authority of the legislative house and vanished away from the hallowed chambers of the House.

No fewer than 28 members of the Assembly representing various constituencies, had assembled for the day’s plenary before the drama ensued.

Surprisingly, few minutes after their convergence, governor, Willie Obiano of the state drove to the House of Assembly complex, probably to wade into the lawmakers feud with the Speaker.

The governor, later addressed the 28 members of the house who were members of the ruling party, the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, asking them to prevail on their other members not to embark on the planned impeachment on the speaker, who is a strong ally of the Governor.

It was when Maduagwu, noticed that her colleagues were not ready to obey Obiano’s plea, that she decided to disappear with the mace.

When the bell signifying the Speaker’s coming into the hallowed chambers was rang severally, the speaker was nowhere to be found, and the development forced the majority leader, Victor Okoye to call for the adjournment of the house to Tuesday, April 11th, 2017.

African Examiner gathered that disturbed by the development, Governor Obiano, is already allegedly making frantic efforts towards holding a secret meeting with the lawmakers at the government House by the weekend.

