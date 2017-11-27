Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Wins Miss Universe

Photo: Miss Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has been crowned Miss Universe 2017.

In a beauty contest which Sunday night in Las Vegas, USA, Nel-Peters 22, defeated the first runner-up, Miss Colombia; Laura González and second runner-up, Miss Jamaica, Davina Bennett.

Stephanie Abasi, who represented Nigeria was not among the top 13 finalists in the night contest

The competition’s top 13 finalists included: Thailand, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Spain, Ireland, Croatia, Great Britain, USA, Brazil, Canada, Philippines, Venezuela and China.

Please follow and like us: