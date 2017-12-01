#MOBO Award: Elated Whizkid Thanks Fans Over Victory

By Niyi Adeyi

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian young pop singer Ayo Balogun popularly called Whizkid has thanked his fans over his big win – the year’s Best International Act #MOBO awards. Whizkid was declared the winner of the prestigious award Thursday.

Speaking via his social media accounts, Balogun wrote: “Big up the whole @MOBOAwards family for the love! this one is important for Africa! Blessings and love forever”.

“Africa moving up! Jah bless!

“Wizkid Fc go so hard! Awon militant! Lol Love una die! 2018 dem go hear am!” said the superstar.

Balogun defeated the likes of American rapper, JayZ, Cardi B. Kendrick Lamar among others to be declared the winner of the award.

Prominent Nigerians like the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Bayelsa born-Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce have congratulated the talented singer who made his debut in 2009.

