Court Shifts Seun Kuti’s Trial To Wednesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Magistrates Court in Yaba, Lagos State, Justice Adeola Olatubosun has adjourned the trial of popular singer, Seun Kuti, to Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

According to The Punch, the trial which was fixed for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, was adjourned because of the judge’s absence at the court.

“The trial has been adjourned till tomorrow, May 24, 2023, because the judge is not around”, an anonymous source told the newspaper.

The African Examiner recalls that Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti was arrested for assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge.