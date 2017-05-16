W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

National Assembly Sets to Transmit 2017 Budget To President for Assent

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, May 16th, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has said that the 2017 Appropriation Bill it passed last Thursday will soon be transmitted to the President for assent into law.

Senate Committee on Media Public Affairs Chairman Sabi-Abdullahi gave the hint Tuesday.

It would be recalled that the National Assembly after adoption of reports from the Appropriation Committees of the two legislative chambers passed the N7.441 trillion budget for President’s assent.

Senator Sabi Abdullahi explained that despite being passed by NASS, some legislative processes were still ongoing on the Bill, after which it would be transmitted to the Presidency.

He reaffirmed that what is being done presently to the document is the authentication – signing of the Chambers.   

 

