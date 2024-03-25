Veteran Actor Amaechi Muonagor Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is dead. He was 62 years old.

His cousin and ace singer “Tony One Week” Muonagor confirmed the actor’s death on his official Instagram account late Sunday.

“Rest in peace, Meeche,” he captioned a photo with a burning candle. “You made your mark on society. Adieu nwanne.”

His family had been shouldering the costs for years until the recent stroke made his case more serious and indeed more expensive to battle alone, hence the publicity.

“Within the limits of my capabilities, I have done and am still doing my best to assist as much as I can, even reaching out to well-meaning individuals who are donating to this cause.”

The late actor was famous for his role in the 2022 movie Aki and Pawpaw. He acted in Igodo, Karishika, Last Burial, and Police Recruit among other movies.

He was a native of Idemili in Anambra State.

His death came weeks after another veteran actor John Okafor better known as Mr ibu died.