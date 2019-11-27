NIDCOM Partners SMEDAN to Further Help South Africa Returnees

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has given renewed hope to the 485 Nigerian voluntary Returnees from South Africa to fast track their reintegration and stabilization.

To achieve the reintegration, NIDCOM has agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN.

The NIDCOM Chairman disclosed this when she paid a courtesy visit to the Director General/CEO of SMEDAN Dr Dikko Umaru in Abuja.

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa added that the Returnees need to be reassured that President Muhammadu Buhari has not and will not abandon them but will ensure they are fully engaged and reintegrated.

The Director General of SMEDAN, Dr Umaru, matching words with action quickly agreed to the working out and subsequent signing of an MOU as soon as practicable to factor in the Returnees from South through skills acquisition programmes.

The Director General SMEDAN, Dr Umaru also commended the NIDCOM Chairman for her untiring efforts at passionately handling issues affecting Nigerians in Diaspora, urging her never to be discouraged but to remain undaunted.

