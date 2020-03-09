Nigeria Confirms Second Coronavirus Case

Nigeria Confirms Second Coronavirus CaseAfrican News, Featured, Latest News, News Monday, March 9th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has announced a second confirmed case of Coronavirus in Nigeria.
It was gathered that the victim had contact with the Italian that brought coronavirus to Nigeria.
The victim was said to be one of those under isolation.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed this in a tweet on Monday.
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=50875