Nigeria Embassy to Hold Investment Summit in Washington, DC

By Ayo Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Embassy of Nigeria to the United States has announced a two day US-Nigeria Investment Summit to highlight to U.S. investors and corporations many untapped investment opportunities in Nigeria.

A statement issued by the embassy and made available to Journalists stated that the event will hold at J.W. Marriot Hotel, 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 21, 2018 to be followed by an invitation only at the Embassy of Nigeria.

The summit will conclude on Monday, April 23, 2018, with a Governance and Leadership Training at the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington, D.C.

The Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency Yemi Osinbajo (SAN, GCON), will deliver the keynote address. Also expected at the summit are – Nigerian State Governors, Ministers, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, C-suite level executives of public/private owned Nigerian enterprises, leadership of the US Department of Commerce, agencies under the Trade Promotion Coordinating Committee (TPCC) and U.S. investors and corporations.

“The theme for this year’s summit is: Nigeria is Open for Business. And to be hosted by H.E. Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United States.

“The summit will be a transformative opportunity to meet executives from Nigeria’s economic sectors, with authority to make decisions, and execute contracts.” the statement added

To register for summit, visit: https://www.unis2018.com/registration.html. For more information on about sponsorship, visit: https://www.unis2018.com/sponsorship.html or call 1 833 887 6447, Ext 108.

