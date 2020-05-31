Nigeria Records 553 Coronavirus Cases, Highest Daily Figure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday announced the highest daily figure of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria, with 553 new infections recorded.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 9, 855.

The NCDC, on its official twitter handle said that as of May 30, 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

The NCDC data showed that the cases spread across 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with Lagos accounting for the highest number of 378 infections.

Others reported were; FCT (52), Delta (23), Edo (22), Rivers (14), Ogun (13), Kaduna (12), Kano (9), Borno (7), Katsina (6), Jigawa (5), Oyo (5), Yobe (3), Plateau (3) and Osun (1).