Nigeria Records 626 New COVID-19 Cases as Total Climbs To 27,110

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria has recorded 626 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 27,110.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known Thursday on its official twitter handle.

The NCDC also said Nigeria reported 13 deaths, bringing the total to 616 deaths in 35 states and the FCT.

The NCDC said that Lagos State reported the highest number of cases with 193 new cases while FCT reported 85 new infections.

Others are: Oyo-41, Edo-38, Kwara-34, Abia-31, Ogun-29, Ondo-28, Rivers-26, Osun-21, Akwa Ibom-18, Delta-18, Enugu-15, Kaduna-13, Plateau-11, Borno-8, Bauchi-7, Adamawa-5, Gombe-4 and Sokoto-1.

In a related development, the Director-General NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed that a team is enroute Cross River to begin COVID-19 testing.