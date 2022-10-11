NSDC Arrest 16 Suspected Oil Thieves In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Rivers on Tuesday paraded 16 suspected oil thieves involved in illegal refining of crude oil to produce diesel.

The corps Commandant in the state, Mr Michael Ogar, paraded the 16 male suspects before newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He said they were arrested by operatives of NSCDC and Nigeria Navy during separate raids at different locations in the state.

According to him, the operations led to the seizure of about 200,000 litres of adulterated diesel that was being readied for distribution to unsuspecting motorists in the state.

“Eight of the suspects were arrested by operatives of NSCDC’s anti-vandal unit while the other eight were handed over to us by Nigeria Navy Ship Pathfinder Port Harcourt.

“The 16 suspects were arrested for their involvement in oil theft and illegal refining of diesel.

“Some of the suspects were caught moving about 200,000 litres of diesel with their trucks, Sport Utility Vehicles and other cars to different locations in the state before their arrest,” he said.

The commandant said the suspects would soon be charged to court while the command would seek the forfeiture of the seized vehicles and petroleum products to the Federal Government.