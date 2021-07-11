BREAKING: Nigerian Singer Sound Sultan Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, has died at the age of 44.

The singer died after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Dr. Kayode Fasasi on behalf of the Fasasi family.

The statement read, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our multitalented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan.

“He passed away at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.

“He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings.

“We, his family will appreciate the utmost privacy as we come to grips with this tragic loss.”

Back in May, news in circulation had it that Sound Sultan was diagnosed with cancer and was in the United States undergoing treatment.

This had many fans and well-wishers saying prayers for his speedy recovery through social media posts.

Reacting, the singer shared on Instagram, saying, “I must not ignore the massive show of love. Thank you all. I will tell you my story myself it will be true THEN not false.”























