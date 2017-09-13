Nigeria Representative Elected Vice President Of UN World Tourism Organization

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria and China have been elected as the Vice President and President respectively of the United Nations (UN) World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly.

The country which was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was elected by acclamation to represent Africa, alongside Cape Verde, at the 22nd General Assembly of the UNWTO, which opened in Chengdu, China, Wednesday.

Nigeria’s election followed the country’s unopposed nomination by the UNWTO Commission on Africa (CAF), which met a day earlier.

The Minister in his reaction said: ”To be called upon to serve as a Vice President of the General Assembly of the UNWTO is a very big honour to Nigeria.

”It has proven one thing, that in the last two years, we have succeeded in pushing tourism and the Creative Industry as a whole from the back burner to the front burner. from a side issue to the main issue. This has also been noticed by the global community and I feel highly gratified by it.”

Nigeria, which will serve on the UNWTO General Assembly until 2019, will host the 61st edition of the UNWTO CAF Meeting in Abuja from 4th-6th June 2018.

