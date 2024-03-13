Traditional Rulers Are Part Of Govt, Jimoh Ibrahim Defends N7.61bn Empowerment For Monarchs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the Appropriation Committee in the Senate, Jimoh Ibrahim, has defended the capture of traditional rulers in the 2024 budget, adding that they are relevant to society.

The 2024 budget had allocated the sum of N7.61 billion for the ”empowerment of traditional rulers.”

”In the federal system of government and following our historical trajectory, are traditional rulers not part of our government?’ he asked.

”Are they not part of Nigeria? Are they not responsible for certain issues in security?”

Senator Ibrahim was the first to move the motion for Ningi’s suspension for 12 months over allegations of criminal misinformation and breach of peace in the National Assembly and the country by extension.

When quizzed on the fact that the traditional rulers are being taken care of by the state and do not need to be included in the national budget amid the call by the presidency for a frugal approach to the economy, Senator Ibrahim indicated that the monarchs can’t be disregarded as they are vital entities in the society.

He also insisted that there can’t be a total separation of power as states do not have that sovereignty and are still dependent on the Federal government for support.

”You also know that the federal government gives support to the states. States are not sovereign within the federal sovereignty, it is one umbrella of sovereignty that encompasses everyone.”

The lawmaker also said that 7,000 projects captured in the 2024 budget were ”too small” for the over 200 million Nigerians.

Senator Ibrahim, while reacting to claims by a fellow lawmaker Jarigbe Jarigbe, representing Cross River North, that ranking senators got the sum of ₦500 million each, insisted that his constituency received no such allocation.

”Absolutely nothing, we have constituency projects that I met on the ground.

”All I need to do is make sure there is continuity in that project.”

”I didn’t get and my colleagues did not get such an amount.’

He also implored Nigerians to steer clear of such allegations and instead support the government in helping to develop the nation.

”We have about 9 trillion Naira in capital projects and where does that go? It goes to various senatorial districts,” he said.

”The budget sent to us by the Ministry of Finance and prepared by the Ministry of Budget and Planning takes care of all constituencies in Nigeria.”

”9 trillion to 109 senatorial districts multiply it by 3 to federal constituencies and 776 local governments in 36 states, will you get 500 million?

”Look let us support a government that has a genuine idea towards national development,” he said.