Okupe Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Money Laundering

Former presidential spokesperson, Doyin Okupe, has been found guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki and has been sentenced to two years imprisonment.

While delivering judgement on Monday, December 19, 2022, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, stated that Okupe’s action went contrary to the Money Laundering Act.

African Examiner writes that Okupe is the Director-General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation and is the first defendant in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2019.

The judge sentenced him to two years imprisonment on count 34 with an option of a fine of N500,000 and the option of fine is to run consecutively on each count as the sentence is to run concurrently. The sentence will begin from the day of delivering the judgment.