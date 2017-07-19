Nigerian Senate Passes Whistleblowers Protection Bill

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Senate has passed the Whistleblowers Protection Bill, which seeks to encourage and facilitate the disclosure of improper conducts by public officers and public bodies.

The bill, was presented by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, chaired by Senator David Umaru (Niger East).

The bill also seeks to ensure that persons who make disclosures and persons who may suffer reprisals in relation to such disclosures are protected under the law.

It specified who is qualified to make disclosures of improper conduct; the procedure for making disclosures; and the protection due to whistleblowers.

By virtue of the bill, a person who makes a disclosure shall not be subject to victimisation by his or her employers or by fellow employees.

In addition, a person who makes a disclosure has the right to take legal action if he or she is victimised by way of dismissal, suspension vindictive transfer, harassment, intimidation or being rendered redundant./The Nation

