Nigeria’s COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Rise To 7,526

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The total number of Coronavirus – confirmed cases in Nigeria has risen to 7,526.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily briefing late Saturday via its Twitter handle announced that 133 of the new cases were found in Lagos, 34 in Oyo, 28 in Edo, 22 in the FCT, six in Plateau, five in Kaduna, three each in Borno and Niger, and two each in Kwara, Bauchi, Anambra, and Enugu states.

However, the NCDC confirmed that no new state has reported a case in the past 24 hours.

The agency said as at Saturday, May 23, 7,526 cases had been confirmed with 5,131 of them being Active cases.

It said 2,174 patients have been discharged while 221 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Since the confirmation of the first case of the virus in Nigeria on February 27, 2020 the NCDC has reportedly released advisories and statements to help Nigerians and affected groups in particular respond to the pandemic.