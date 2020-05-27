No Man Can Stop Me From Returning As Edo Governor – Obaseki Boasts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that he will still become the governor of Edo State.

The governor who stated this when he spoke as a guest on a Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, stated that he will return as the governor of the State.

He said: “I am not a violent person. But I am confident that the way I got into power is the same way I will return.

“God gave me power. If he wants me to return, I will continue. No man can stop me. Power comes from God.”

He also discredited claims that he used the resources of the people of Edo State to become governor.

He said: “I have friends with resources. I worked for eight years behind the scene before I became governor.

“So all that insinuations about using somebody’s resources is not true. I became Governor on the platform of the party and I am grateful for it.

“It does not matter whether it is direct or indirect (primaries), I will win.”