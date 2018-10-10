Oshiomhole Tackles INEC, Insists APC Will Field Governorship Candidate in Zamfara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Contrary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) declaration on Zamfara, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted it would present to the body, candidates for various elective positions in the 2019 general elections.

Recall that INEC declared on Monday that Zamfara APC was not eligible to present candidates for the Governorship and National Assembly elections in Zamfara State, as it alleged it failed to hold primary elections.

APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole however on Wednesday, in a letter he signed and forwarded to the INEC argued that the electoral body acted in error by relying on a false premise, that primaries did not hold.

In contrary, Oshiomhole contended that primaries were held in the state and candidates emerged.

Oshomhole insisted that the APC would present candidates for the 2019 governorship and National Assembly NASS elections and it would do so before the expiration of the INEC date for the submission of names of candidates.

Please follow and like us: