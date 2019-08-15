Our Priority Investments In Infrastructure Paying Off –Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration’s investment in infrastructure like rails, roads, bridges and waterways have started yielding positive results.

Speaking at the commissioning of the reconstructed Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafiya—Abdallawa-Dankaba road in Katsina, as part of activities during his visit to the state, the President said the special attention given to infrastructure by his administration will be intensified, since the investments had been justified with more people benefiting.

“Infrastructure is vital to economic development. As you are aware, this administration has given special attention to infrastructural transformation of our country.

“This is in consonance with the change philosophy of the administration. Such projects and programs form part of our contribution to national development, which are tangible for all to see,” he said.

In his remark, Governor Masari said the government “had all along been mindful of the need for infrastructural development across the nooks and crannies of the state.”

He said the decision had “efficiently and effectively facilitated smooth movement of people, goods and services on trade and commerce, not only within Katsina State but across other neighbouring states.”

The governor noted that the economy of the state and wellbeing of the people had improved with the focus on infrastructure.

President Buhari will commission more projects in the state on Thursday.

