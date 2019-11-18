W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

PDP Candidate Rejects Kogi Governorship Election Results 

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, November 18th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Kogi governorship election, Mr Musa Wada has rejected results so far released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the election.  

 Addressing newsmen in Lokoja on Sunday, Wada said that the results were doctored to favour Gov. Yahaya Bello of APC.  

 He alleged that the APC massively rigged the election in Kogi Central where the governor came from.  

“The result is not a true reflection of what happened. The people of the state voted for PDP but APC changed the result to favour them.  

“Results decleard so far by INEC are written results and we can’t accept that.  

“Every single result was changed and we are going to challenge the result. The election is not true reflection of what happened in the field,” Wada said.  

He promised to challenge the results at the tribunal. 

 

