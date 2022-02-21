W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

APC shifts February 26 Convention

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, February 21st, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted its convention.

The African Examiner recalls that the party’s convention had earlier been fixed on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The APC disclosed this in a letter of the notification dated February 21, 2022, and issued to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



The letter was signed by Chairman and Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

