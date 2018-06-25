Police Confirm 86 Persons Killed in Plateau Attacks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Plateau has confirmed the killing of 86 people in attacks on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

The command had earlier said that only 11 persons were killed.

ASP Terna Tyopev, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed the new figure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

“Sequel to the attack in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi local government area, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie after deploying more personnel to the District sent a search and rescue team from the command Headquarters for an on-the-spot assessment .

“The team headed by ACP Edeh John of the Department of Operations also had the DPO of Barkin Ladi Division and a Unit Commander from Mopol 38.

“After a careful search of the villages attacked in the district, it was discovered that 86 persons all together were killed and six severely injured

“Fifty houses, two cars and 15 motorcycles were completely burnt down,” Tyopev said.

The command’s image maker explained that the dead bodies were released to the families for burial.

The PPRO said the 11 deaths earlier confirmed by the command was based on the information at its disposal until the arrival of the search and rescue team from the scenes of attacks. /(NAN)

