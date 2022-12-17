FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year Festivities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has declared December 26th and 27th as well as January 2nd, 2023 as public holidays to make the Christmas and New Year celebrations respectively.

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola confirmed this in a statement signed by the ministry’s permanent secretary Belgore Shuaib on Friday.

The public holidays, the statement added, are to celebrate Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year in that order.

Aregbesola urged Christians to emulate Jesus and reflect on his teachings as they celebrate.

“The Minister also assures that the Government has put in place effective measures for the security of lives and property and expects Nigerians to support the efforts of security agencies by providing useful information that will assist them in the performance of their duties,” the statement further read.

“Aregbesola admonishes all citizens to remain focused and expresses confidence that the year 2023 would be a better year for us all.

“He wishes all Christians in particular a happy Christmas and all Nigerians a peaceful and prosperous New Year celebration.”