Police Confirm Abduction of 2 Chinese in Ebonyi

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ebonyi state police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of two chinese working in a quarry site at Ihietutu community in Ishiagu, Ivo council Area of Ebonyi, state, South- East.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Loveth Odah, who said police had launched a manhunt to apprehend the abductors and free the Chinese expatriates.

According to her, “the Command received a report of the abduction of two Chinese working at a quarry site at Ishiagu and we have commenced immediate investigation into the incident.

She added that: “We have mobilised our men to the crime scene to hunt down the culprits and free the victims unhurt.

Odah, hinted that “the victims were kidnapped at a quarry site at Ihietutu, in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area at about 11.40 am on Sunday, March 29.”

African Examiner gathered that the victims, identified as Mr. Shen Gusmen and Mao Xinmin, working with Green Field Metals Nigeria Limited were reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen at the premises of the company in Ishiagu community.