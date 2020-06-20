Police in Ghana Arrests 131 Persons for Not Wearing Face Mask

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Central Regional Police Command has arrested 131 for breaching COVID-19 safety protocols.

Paul Manly Awini, Regional Police Commander COP, stated that the arrested persons were arrested for not wearing nose masks and they will soon be charged to court.

“We are very much aware that our role is a humanitarian one in support of the lead agency which is the Ghana Health Service. And so from day one when these protocols were issued by his Excellency, I must say that some people fallen foul of the law as far as observing some of these protocols were concerned. Today, we have arrested 131 persons who breached these protocols, and they are all being processed for court.” Awini said

Recall that President Akufo-Addo, had signed a new Executive Instrument which has made it an offence for refusing to wear a face mask in public as part of plans to curtail the coronavirus pandemic and the punishment is a prison sentence of four to 10 years or a fine of GH¢12,000 to GH¢60,000 or both.