Police Return Stolen Mace to Senate

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, April 19th, 2018

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hours after it was missing, the Nigeria Police has returned to the Senate chamber the mace snatched from it Wednesday.

Earlier, a Deputy Force Spokesman, SP Aremu Adeniran, disclosed Thursday morning that the mace was abandoned under the flyover before the city gate in Abuja where a passerby saw it and alerted the police.

At about 11:45 am, a Deputy Inspector General of Police handed over the mace to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori. He later returned to the Blue Chamber.

It would be recalled that suspected thugs invaded the senate chambers Wednesday during plenary and carted away the mace.

 

