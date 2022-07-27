2023: Tinubu Appoints Former Enugu APC Chairman, Nwoye, As Member Of His Resource Group

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 campaign of the party has named the immediate past chairman of the party in Enugu, Dr. Ben Nwoye into his Think-Tank Group/ Resource Persons Group.

The appointment was contained in a letter addressed to Nwoye by the Director General, Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation (ATPCO), Dr. Abdur-Rahmeem Adebayo.

According to the letter, made available to African Examiner in Enugu, read thus: “Your nomination is in recognition of your wealth of experience in politics.

The letter however, described the Ex- Enugu APC boss as “mobilizer and resourceful in formulating people induced and masses- friendly policies on good governance in Nigeria.

This is “towards our collective goal of attaining landslide victory of our principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election”.

Nwoye would be formally inaugurated into the group on Wednesday 27 July 2022 at NWC, APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital