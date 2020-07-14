Reps Urge Buhari to Order Reopening Of Schools For WASSCE

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct partial reopening of schools so as to allow students sit for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The call was made Tuesday at the plenary after a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by a member, Nnolim Nnaji.

The development is in tandem with the House Committee on Basic Education and Services which last Friday faulted the decision by the Federal Government (FG) to suspend the planned (then) partially reopen schools for students in the transitional classes to write their final/external examinations.

Specifically, the committee decried the decision to disallow Nigerian pupils from sitting for WASSCE to be conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Recall that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu last week announced the FG reversal of the school resumption and suspension of this year’s WASSCE, which was formerly scheduled for August 4 to September 5.

However, the Minister Monday released documents signed by him, containing the guidelines for reopening of the schools.

With the latest developments – emergence of various issues in quick succession on the matter, the end to closure of schools seems very near.

FG late March ordered the closure of schools at all levels as a measure to check the spread of the deadly COVID-19.