Another Chibok Girl Escapes From Boko Haram’s Den

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army has rescued another Chibok school girl, Saratu Dauda, who escaped from the captivity of Ukuba terrorists in the Sambisa forest, Borno State.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Ali, said the ground troops took custody of the 25-year-old Dauda on May 6, 2023.

While handing her over to the state Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, on Monday in Maiduguri, General Ali, revealed that Dauda was married to one Abu Yusuf, an Improvised Explosive Devices’ Boko Haram expert.

He further stated that the kidnapped victim had three children with her forced husband, but she left them behind and found her way out of the forest.

Meanwhile, the military commander said efforts were ongoing to rescue Dauda’s children from her husband.

This was as he noted that she was taken to the Maimalari military hospital for intensive care before handing her over to the state government.

He said, “We thanked God for rescuing Saratu Dauda. This will enable you to have a better life with your parents and other families in the Chibok Community.”

General Ali said 76 Chibok school girls had so far escaped, while 107 were released by Boko Haram in 2018 out of a total of 276 victims abducted on April 14, 2014.

According to him, 186 school girls were rescued by the Army, while 93 abductees were still in captivity by the terrorists.

He added that between 2019 and 2023, the troops rescued 19 Chibok schoolgirls, including 11 last year.

Gambo however told newsmen that Dauda will be sponsored by the state government to complete their secondary and university education in the state.

The commissioner added that she will be taken to a rehabilitation centre in Maiduguri to join others who are currently undergoing training to become self-reliant and be useful to society.