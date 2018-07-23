Rotary to Focus on Education, Health, Other Sectors in Southeast, South/South

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its humanitarian services to mankind, Rotary International, District 9142 Nigeria, says her intervention projects this year in the South East, and South- South regions will focus on Education, health, human empowerment via skill acquisition, amongst others.

The District is made up of South-East and South- South geo-political zones on the country.

Speaking weekend in Enugu during his formal installation as the 2nd Governor of the District, Dr. Dan Ajawara, noted that the international organization, had over the years, distinguished itself among other non- profit and charity bodies, in various aspect of human life.

While challenging Rotarians in the region to fasten their seat belts ahead of the task before the organization during the Rotary year under his watch, Ajawara, urged them to always take pride in abiding by its 4 way test, which is anchored on selfless service to mankind and her Mottoes of “Service Above Self”.

The Imo state born medical Doctor, who promised to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor in office, said as Rotarians “we must always make service above self our watchword.

Chairman of the event, and former Military Head of state, Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, represented by his close Associate, Chief Emeka Eze, had applauded Rotary for building bridges of peace, and promoting community development across the globe, via its humanitarian services, calling on other international and domestic organizations to emulate it.

He also charged political leaders in Nigeria to always embark on projects that torches the lives of the people, as well as promote human unity , which had being the watch word of Rotary international since its inception .

According to the Ex-Nigerian leader, other area of commendation and worthy of note which Rotary has done fantastically well globally, including Nigeria, is in the health sector, such as fight against the deadly polio disease.

The colourful ceremony was graced by Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Deputy Senate president, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, represented by member of the federal House of Representatives, Barrister Toby Okechukwu, past Rotary district governors among other dignitaries.

Please follow and like us: