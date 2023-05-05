Joshua, Wilder To Complete Talks For December Clash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are closing in on a deal for their heavyweight showdown in December.

Joshua returned to the ring last month outpointing Jermaine Franklin as he looked to begin his rebuild following two defeats by Oleksandr Usyk. It was expected that Joshua would return in the summer with a rematch against British rival Dillian Whyte the most likely option for his next fight.

However reports emerged that the British-Nigerian was being eyed by the Middle East to form part of a four-man heavyweight tournament featuring Wilder, Tyson Fury and Usyk. The first part of the format would see him settle his rivalry with ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in December with the other two potentially clashing for the undisputed titles.

It appears the fight is drawing closer when Joshua suggested a clash with Wilder was at the centre of his mind in a viral video. Now the former two-time champion’s promoter Hearn has revealed that both camps are already on board with the fight and it will proceed to advanced negotiations in due course.

“We’re being told that Wilder’s in,” Hearn said to Boxing Social in an interview when asked about negotiations to fight Wilder.